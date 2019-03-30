Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. N/A 0.00 61.37M -2.04 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 38.89M -1.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zafgen Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -58.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.8% -85.2%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc.’s -0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 143.43%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 221.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.1% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.94% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -4.08% 5.86% -8.74% -49.24% -39.51% -5.05% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 4.71% -9.19% -11.11% 3.23% -4.19% -3.61%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.