Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.01M 72.54 23.65M -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -63.8% -51.9% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -589.78% 48.1% -69.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommmendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $4.75, which is potential 162.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 42.2%. 1.4% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.8% 4.93% -31.5% -35.64% -37.17% -16.86% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.93% 1% -31.42% -9.38% -30.72% -27.24%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.